RCB Vs PBKS: Sam Curran's Scary Illegal Delivery Sends Faf Du Plessis To The Floor

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli's return as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore proved to be quite productive for the team as the RCB skipper hit his 4th half-century in IPL 2023 against Punjab KIngs in Mohali. Virat came in as a stand-in skipper as regular captain Faf du Plessis is struggling with a rib issue.

Sam Curran almost hits Faf du Plessis with a dangerous delivery

During the match, Sam Curran bowled a dangerous beamer when Du Plessis was batting. The English international immediately apologised to the batsman who seemed all right despite almost being hit by the sudden thrust of the delivery. Faf went on to score a brilliant 84 as RCB posted a healthy 174 on the board. The RCB skipper has been in excellent form in IPL 2023 having already scored 343 runs in six matches.

For his excellent 84 off 56 in Mohali, @faf1307 becomes our 🔝 performer from the first innings of the #PBKSvRCB contest in the #TATAIPL 👌👌



A look at his batting summary 🔽 pic.twitter.com/WZAmVwyjpT — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2023

Kohli walking up to Sam Curran and fake punching him for bowling a lethal beamer at Faf😂 — Kanav Bali🏏 (@Concussion__Sub) April 20, 2023

A Nasty Ball from Sam Curran to Faf Duplesis#PBKSvRCB — Pandu Raj #IPL2023 (@CSKianPanduRaj) April 20, 2023

That was a close shave for Faf ...

A Nasty Beamer by Sam Curran..#PBKSvsRCB #CricketTwitter — Mudit 🇮🇳 (@MuditHastir) April 20, 2023

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match: Impact players

PBKS impact players: Prabhsimran Singh, S Raza, R Dhawan, M Rathee, S Singh

RCB impact players: V Vyshak, A Rawat, D Willey, K Sharma, Akashdeep