RCB Vs RR, IPL 2023 Match: Confirmed Playing XI, Impact Players, Last-minute Dream11 Tips

Today at 3:30 PM IST, an all-royal encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals is set to take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Currently, Rajasthan Royals are leading the IPL 2023 Points Table and Royal Challengers Bangalore stand determined to move up from the 6th place. As some big names are associated with both teams, therefore, an intense contest is in awaits.
Having won 4 out of their 6 matches, RR is sitting pretty at the top. However, the team recently suffered a setback against LSG, as that was the match they were not supposed to lose. Thus, the Royals would be seeking to get back into winning ways. Standing in front of them would be a daunting challenge in the form of RCB. Bangalore's strength has been its batting, which promises to click in most of their matches but today will be a big test. While the objective is simple i.e., to the main consistency, RCB would be facing the table toppers and would be looking to exhibit a statement win.
As some eminent names are in the squad of both teams, thus mini battles like Kohli vs. Ashwin, Hasaranga vs. Buttler, Faf du Plessis vs. Chahal, etc. could be on the display. Thus, with so much intrigue ordained in this clash, let's see who comes out on top.
Both teams have met 28 times in the coveted tournament, and have been quite competitive with each other. RCB leads the battle with 13 wins however only just as Rajasthan Royals have 12 victories over Royal Challengers Bangalore. The remaining three matches have ended with no result.
