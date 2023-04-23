RCB Vs RR, IPL 2023 Match: Confirmed Playing XI, Impact Players, Last-minute Dream11 Tips

Today at 3:30 PM IST, an all-royal encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals is set to take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Currently, Rajasthan Royals are leading the IPL 2023 Points Table and Royal Challengers Bangalore stand determined to move up from the 6th place. As some big names are associated with both teams, therefore, an intense contest is in awaits.

Having won 4 out of their 6 matches, RR is sitting pretty at the top. However, the team recently suffered a setback against LSG, as that was the match they were not supposed to lose. Thus, the Royals would be seeking to get back into winning ways. Standing in front of them would be a daunting challenge in the form of RCB. Bangalore's strength has been its batting, which promises to click in most of their matches but today will be a big test. While the objective is simple i.e., to the main consistency, RCB would be facing the table toppers and would be looking to exhibit a statement win.

As some eminent names are in the squad of both teams, thus mini battles like Kohli vs. Ashwin, Hasaranga vs. Buttler, Faf du Plessis vs. Chahal, etc. could be on the display. Thus, with so much intrigue ordained in this clash, let's see who comes out on top.

RCB vs RR IPL 2023 match 32: Toss Update

Rajasthan won the toss and elected to field first

RCB vs. RR: Confirmed playing XI for IPL 2023 match 32

Royal Challengers Bangalore : Virat Kohli(c) , Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB vs RR IPL 2023: Impact players

RCB impact players: Harshal Patel, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma and Anuj Rawat

Harshal Patel, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma and Anuj Rawat Rajasthan Royals: Abdul Basith, Akash Vasisht, Donovan Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif

RR vs RCB IPL 2023 match 32: What is the head-to-head record of the teams?

Both teams have met 28 times in the coveted tournament, and have been quite competitive with each other. RCB leads the battle with 13 wins however only just as Rajasthan Royals have 12 victories over Royal Challengers Bangalore. The remaining three matches have ended with no result.

