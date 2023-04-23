RCB Vs RR: Irfan Pathan Lauds Royal Challengers Bangalore Pacer For 'making A Difference'

Quick links:
RCB vs RR: Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan spoke highly of a Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer, who has been the top-performing bowler for the team in Indian Premier League 2023 so far. Virat Kohli walked out to lead RCB for the second time this season against Rajasthan Royals in match no. 32 in Bangalore on Sunday. In the lead-up to the match, Pathan mentioned how Siraj has been the go-to-bowler for the team in powerplays this year.
Speaking on Star Sports, Pathan said, “Mohammad Siraj has bowled excellently in the powerplay this season for RCB. He's really making a difference for them. There is a big and positive difference in his bowling compared to last year. That is why his responsibility has increased being the premier seamer in the team”.
Mohammed Siraj retained his side in the Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XI against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. He yet again displayed his stellar form by removing Jos Buttler on a duck in the very first over of the second innings. Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell earlier hit 62 off 39 and 77 off 44, respectively, and took the first innings total to 189 runs.
𝙍𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙚𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 🔥🔥— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2023
An extraordinary delivery THAT 💪🏻@mdsirajofficial cleans up Jos Buttler and continues his habit of striking early for @RCBTweets!
#TATAIPL | #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/YE4ge4tAU0
Meanwhile, prior to the RCB vs RR, match no. 32 of IPL 2023, Siraj was second in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap leaderboard with 12 wickets in 7 games. He received the coveted Purple Cap with a four-wicket haul against Punjab Kings in their last game. However, Arshdeep Singh claimed the top spot on Saturday with a four-fer against Mumbai Indians.
Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma
Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Squad: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Joe Root, Adam Zampa, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, KM Asif, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore
