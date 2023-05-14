RCB vs RR Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today IPL Match, Dream11 Team, Playing XI & More

In the ever-continuous IPL 2023 action, today Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Swai Mansingh Stadium. The match is scheduled for a 3:30 PM start. Ahead of the match let's take note of the predicted XI and prediction of the IPL match.

The IPL 2023 is at a crucial stage where still all four playoff spots are open. Any team could surge ahead in these defining days. In the midst, RCB vs RR is set to take place. Both teams are eager to move ahead on the points table and thus cannot afford to lose points. Thus, a highly contested match is expected. Moreover, the match will also decide who will end the day with the Orange Cap as both Faf du Plessis and Yashasvi Jaiswal will be in action today. Du Plessis has so far garnered 576 runs and behind him is Jaiswal who is at 575 runs. Thus, with all that is at stake, another intriguing match is on its way.

RCB vs RR IPL 2023 match: Probable Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammad Siraj, V Vyshak

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Y Chahal, T boult, Sandeep Sharma, K Asif

RCB vs RR IPL 2023 match: Probable Impact Players

RCB Impact Player options: S Ahmed, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, S Prabhudesai

Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, D Ferreira, N Saini, M Ashwin, Riyan Parag

IPL, RCB vs RR: RCB Qualification Scenario

Royal Challengers Bangalore are left with three matches in the league stage. They are currently at 10 points, and upon winning all three they will go to 16 points, which is a qualifying zone. Thus, to keep their chances alive RCB would have to win all three of their remaining matches.

IPL, RCB vs RR: RR Qualification Scenario

Rajasthan Royals are at the edge of the top 4 right now. They are at 12 points, which means they also could not afford to lose any points. Upon winning the remaining 2 matches they will reach 16 points which is a qualifying alley. So, to qualify they have to seek positive outputs in the remaining matches.

RCB vs RR today match prediction: Who will win today IPL match?

RCB has incurred defeats in its last couple of matches and now would be looking to strike back. The top three could fire again today and get them the much-needed win. Thus, Virat Kohli could become the differentiator again and give RCB a victory over RR.

RCB vs RR: Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 prediction today match:

Keeper – Jos Butler, Sanju Samson

Batsmen – Virat Kohli (vc), Faf du Plessis (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders – Ravi Ashwin, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel

RCB vs RR IPL Pitch report

Over the past three years, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium has witnessed 16 T20 matches. The average first innings score in these games is 141 runs, suggesting a competitive environment. Spinners have enjoyed greater success on this ground, accounting for 55% of the wickets, while pacers have contributed to the remaining 45%. As a result, the pitch is expected to offer a balanced contest in the upcoming game.

RCB vs RR, IPL 2023 match: What is the head-to-head record?

Both teams have squared off 29 times in the coveted league. Out of those, 14 have been won by RCB, and on 12 occasions RR got the win, 3 matches ended in no result.