RCB Vs RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal Stuns Faf Du Plessis With An Electric Throw | WATCH VIDEO

RCB vs RR: Rajasthan Royals batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal on Sunday executed a brilliant run out to dismiss Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis. The incident occurred on the second ball of the 14th over when Jaiswal manufactured a wicket out of nowhere. RCB were cruising comfortably until that point with Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell smashing Rajasthan Royals bowlers all around the park.

Du Plessis was batting at 62 when Sandeep Sharma nailed a yorker, preventing the South Africa legend from playing his shot. Du Plessis still called for a single but failed to cover his ground on time as Jaiswal, standing at extra cover, hit the stumps at the non-striker's end to dismiss him and run out. A video of the impressive throw has been shared on Indian Premier League's official Twitter handle.

Yashasvi Jaiswal who has regularly featured for Rajasthan Royals for few years now is being considered the next big thing in Indian cricket. The Mumbai-based batter represented India in the 2020 U-19 World Cup under the leadership of Priyam Garg. Unfortunately, India ended up as the runners-up, but since then, Jaiswal never looked back. As far as Jaiswal's credentials as a batter in IPL goes, the youngster has played 30 matches for the Royals and has scored a total of 773 runs at an average of 26.66. Yashasvi jaiswal also has 94 fours and 28 sixes to his name.

RCB vs RR: Playing XIs and Impact Players

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

RCB impact players: Harshal Patel, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

RR impact players: Abdul Basith, Akash Vasisht, Donovan Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif

