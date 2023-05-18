RCB Vs SRH Today IPL Match Prediction: Confirmed Playing XI, Impact Players, Dream11 Tips

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will be up against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the all-important IPL 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The RCB vs SRH match is very important from Bangalore's point of view as they need to win both of their matches if they want to qualify for the playoffs of the tournament. Sunrisers are already out of the tournament and would like to spoil the visitors' qualification hopes.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore led by Faf du Plessis are coming off a massive 112-run win over the Rajasthan Royals in there and are pumped up with a lot of confidence ahead of the clash against SRH. The team has plenty of good players like Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, and many more. The skipper Faf is currently holding the orange cap and has been in explicit form till now in the tournament.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have been ruled out of the tournament and now are willing to end their Indian Premier League 2023 campaign with a win. The team is coming off a loss to Lucknow Super Giants in their last match but the team displayed good cricket and would look to repeat the same against RCB.

RCB vs SRH, Today IPL match: Confirmed Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, S Ahmed, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy

RCB vs SRH, Today IPL match: Confirmed Impact Players

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai

Sunrisers Hyderabad: V Sharma, S Singh, T Natarajan, M Markande, A Hosein

RCB vs SRH, Today IPL match: Toss update

RCB have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification Scenario

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently placed in the fifth position in the Indian Premier League 2023 points table and the team needs to win all of its two matches if they want to finish in the top four at the end of the league stage. If the team fails to win the match vs SRH then there is very less possibility that they might qualify as Mumbai Indians are still there to finish with 16 points. If MI loses to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match, then Bangalore must win their last match vs Gujarat Titans with a big margin and if they fail they will certainly get knocked out of the tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification Scenario

Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed in the ninth position in the IPL 2023 points table and now they don't have any chances to qualify for the Indian Premier League 2023 playoffs. Even if the team is able to win the match against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore then they will only finish at 12 points which is not enough for the qualification.

RCB vs SRH IPL 2023: Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik (wk)

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram,

All-Rounders: Wayne Parnell, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

RCB vs SRH IPL 2023: Pitch Report

The surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is known for its hard nature and provides good bounce to the pacers. However, the pitch slows down as the match progresses but most of the times the pitch is more helpful for the batsmen.

RCB vs SRH today match prediction: Who will win today IPL match?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are coming off a thumping win against the Rajasthan Royals whereas the Sunrisers Hyderabad have not been in great form this season. Eyeing the form and squads of both teams, RCB is favorites to win the match against SRH.

RCB vs SRH IPL 2023: Head-to-Head record

The head-to-head record between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad says till now both the teams have encountered each other 22 times in Indian Premier League history in which SRH has an edge over RCB and has been able to win 12 matches whereas Bangalore has been on the winnings side nine times. One match ended in no result between the sides.