IPL 2023: Ricky Ponting Opens Up On Delhi Capitals' Special Gesture For Rishabh Pant

IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant's absence has already dented Delhi Capitals' IPL hopes but the team management has been trying to include the talented wicketkeeper in some capacity for the upcoming season. Following a road accidenton December 30, 2022, the youngster needed to be operated on and is currently undergoing a rehabilitation. Bengal's Abishek Porel could be named as his replacement as things stand as of now.

Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting had earlier hinted Rishabh Pant might be brought in to cheer up the team from the dugout and on the eve of the season opener, the former Australian skipper insisted Pant's jersey number might be imprinted on the players' jerseys or caps in the 16th edition of the IPL.

Ricky Ponting reveals plans for involving Rishabh Pant in Delhi Capitals' IPL campaign

“I only this morning, on the way to this gathering here, spoke to our manager about little ways that we might be able to actually include him without him actually physically being there, you know? His number might be on each of our playing shirts or his number might be on our caps, just so you know, for the players to understand that he’s the heart and soul of the Delhi Capitals, he’s a Delhi boy, he’s our leader but he’s not with us."

"So I want to be able to recognize as a team just how much we are thinking about him and how much we would love to have him part of his group again. So, we'll come up with some really nice way for the fans as well to be able to recognize how much he is a part of us and how much we are going to miss him this season."

Pant has been an integral part of the DC side having joined them in 2016. Ricky Ponting emphasised on his presence during the upcoming campaign. "But as I've said, in an ideal world for me, and I said this couple of weeks ago, he's going to be sitting next to me in the dugout for every home game this season. Now, if that can work great, but if it can't, as I said, we'll find other ways to make sure he is a part of what we are doing."