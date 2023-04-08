Ricky Ponting Rules Sanju Samson Out Of India's Squad For ICC ODI World Cup | READ MORE

Rajasthan Royals' skipper Sanju Samson's selection in the Indian cricket team has been a matter of debate for the last few years. The Rajasthan Royals skipper has performed quite consistently on the domestic front and in the Indian Premier League but hasn't been getting too many chances to get in the team. Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has now given his verdict regarding Samson's chances in the upcoming cricket World Cup.

The 50 0ver World Cup is set to be played in India after a gap of 12 years since the men in blue last lifted the cup back in 2011. The absence of Rishabh Pant has certainly opened up few opportunities in the middle order as the likes of KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan will also be in the mix for the selection.

Ricky Ponting provided a massive update on Sanju Samson

Ponting preferred KL Rahul as a suitable option as he revealed the Indian selectors will trust the Lucknow Super Giants, skipper, once again. "Look, I do think they'll stick with him. I think in their World Cup squad, KL will definitely be there."

Kishan has been compared with Samson on several occasions but Ponting feels the former has an edge over the RR captain. "I think Ishan Kishan should definitely be there as well to give another left-handed batting option because if you look back to game three, they promoted Axar and Jadeja ahead of Surya because of Ashton Agar and the balls spinning away from the right-handers."

"With Rishabh not being there now, they might think of maybe wanting to play a specialist left-handed batter in the middle order which I think would have to be Ishan Kishan in some role, whether that's at No.4 or No.5.

"Just to negate teams that have got left-arm off-spin because when you look at the spinners around the world now, there are very few right-arm off-spinners in ODIs and T20Is."

he further added, "You need to have left-handers through your middle order. Most sides will have left-arm off-spin and right-arm leg spin and if you've only got right-handers through the middle order, it's a lot harder for those guys to play it."

"So I think they'll go into that World Cup with the two keepers in their squad and they'll make the decision on what they need as far as their batting is concerned,"