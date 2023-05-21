'Rinku Singh Deserves ...': Food Delivery App Shares Heartwarming Post For KKR Batsman

Rinku Singh brought the entire country to a standstill with his stellar batting display as he almost pulled off an unimaginable run chase for the Kolkata Knight Riders against Lucknow Super Giants. The Nitish Rana-led Kolkata hardly had anything to gain from the match and their cause was long last, but as far as the Lucknow Super Giants are concerned, it was a virtual knockout for them and they had to win the match at any cost to stay alive in the competition and give themselves the best possible chance to qualify for the IPL playoffs. The match was played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata and it was nothing short of a sporting thriller on every parameter.

Kolkata Knight Riders, courtesy of their dismal IPL campaign bow out of the tournament with their third trophy, but as far as Rinku Singh is concerned, he has been the find of the season and has started to knock on the doors of the Indian cricket team and can very well be the next finisher who is dependable and can hit boundaries at will when the situation demands them the most. Rinku has been in and around the KKR squad for quite sometime now and finally, he has started to find his footing in the Indian Premier League and if all goes well with him, the world will witness him working his magic in the India blues as well. The next edition of the T20 World Cup will be played in 2024. Hardik Pandya and his young Indian side look like the probable contenders to compete in the marquee tournament.

Rinku Singh while chasing for Kolkata in IPL 2023

Innings: 7

7 Runs scored: 305

305 Average: 152.50

152.50 Strike Rate: 174.28

174.28 50s: 4

4 Highest: 67*

67* 4s/6s: 20/22

Zomato's heartwarming gesture for Rinku Singh

rinku singh deserves more sweets than kolkata has for his IPL performances — zomato (@zomato) May 20, 2023

Rinku Singh was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018. The team was going through a phase of transformation with Dinesh Karthik leading the men in the iconic purple and gold. KKR reserved Ribnku Singh's services for INR 80 lakhs. Much to his misfortune, he struggled to get games in the 2018, 2019, and 2020 seasons. Things became worse when he was completely ruled out of IPL 2021 due to a knee injury. But come the 2023 season, things have completely changed for the youngster and he has repaid KKR's faith by becoming their most dependable finisher. The world certainly is in awe of the left-handed batter and one can only hope that he can replicate his heroics in the Indian blues whenever he gets the chance.