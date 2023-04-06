IPL 2023: Riyan Parag's Assertive Statement After RR Vs PBKS Match Divides The Internet

RR vs PBKS: The Rajasthan Royals faced their first defeat in the Indian Premier League 2023 as they lost to the Punjab Kings by a margin of five runs in the eighth match of IPL 2023 played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Rajasthan while chasing a target of 198 runs ended up scoring 192/7 and fell short of the score.

No Rajasthan Royals batsman was able to stay at the crease and batsmen like Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Riyan Parag were dismissed cheaply.

Riyan Parag is one batsman to whom Rajasthan Royals has shown a lot of trust due to his good performance in the past for the franchise. However, nowadays Parag has not been able to put in consistent performances and is consistently getting out for low scores.

Apart from his poor display vs PBKS, Riyan Parag is also under the scanner due to a tweet he made. Parag tweeted, "GG’s close but no sugar! We go next."

Netizens come up with different reactions after Riyan Parag's tweet

After Riyan Parag's statement on Twitter, netizens are coming up with various reactions to the tweet.

Bro rehne de. Concentrate on how to build a innings. There was no need to hit a six every alternate ball. Strike rotation is important. Look at Hetmier and Jurel they were rotating the string after every boundary isliye atleast khich liya match unhone. — Jo! (@Joe_VocalI) April 6, 2023

still shameless.. my god!! ur inner consience is not saying you are blocking place of someone else in the team? u r unbelievable man — AGK (@itzme_av) April 6, 2023

Yes keep believing in urself. Your 6 hitting ability is insane. One day u will be a great finisher — Ankit (@ankit153_) April 5, 2023

Bhai kab tak chhoti innings hi kheloge? Badi inning kab kheloge, ye har 10-20run se team ko koi benefit nahi ho raha, if you want to be a good finisher, then please stay there till the end — Hemant Joshi (@s27527278) April 5, 2023

Well Played Champ! Never let the intent down 💪 — RRstan_account (@iStanRR) April 6, 2023

Performance vo kya hota

Masti karna ho to batana inko😂 pic.twitter.com/r1iXXmurLx — RohitanPullShot 45💙 (@Devesh_tiwar_08) April 6, 2023

Someone says .- Riyan Parag is in the team just for the Instagram . — Rahul Dhaker (@RahulDhkr) April 6, 2023

Riyan Parag till now has played two matches in IPL 2023 and has scored 27 runs at an average of just 13.50. Parag also was not able to score many runs for his franchise in the IPL 2022 and scored a total of 183 runs at an average of 16.64 in 17 matches.