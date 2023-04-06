Last Updated:

IPL 2023: Riyan Parag's Assertive Statement After RR Vs PBKS Match Divides The Internet

IPL 2023: Twitter erupted with reactions over Riyan Parag's tweet he made after his team Rajasthan Royals lost to Punjab Kings by five runs.

Saksham nagar
IPL 2023: Riyan Parag statement after RR vs PBKS match again divides the internet

RR vs PBKS: The Rajasthan Royals faced their first defeat in the Indian Premier League 2023 as they lost to the Punjab Kings by a margin of five runs in the eighth match of IPL 2023 played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Rajasthan while chasing a target of 198 runs ended up scoring 192/7 and fell short of the score.

No Rajasthan Royals batsman was able to stay at the crease and batsmen like Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Riyan Parag were dismissed cheaply. 

Riyan Parag is one batsman to whom Rajasthan Royals has shown a lot of trust due to his good performance in the past for the franchise. However, nowadays Parag has not been able to put in consistent performances and is consistently getting out for low scores. 

Apart from his poor display vs PBKS, Riyan Parag is also under the scanner due to a tweet he made. Parag tweeted, "GG’s close but no sugar! We go next." 

Netizens come up with different reactions after Riyan Parag's tweet

After Riyan Parag's statement on Twitter, netizens are coming up with various reactions to the tweet. 

Riyan Parag till now has played two matches in IPL 2023 and has scored 27 runs at an average of just 13.50. Parag also was not able to score many runs for his franchise in the IPL 2022 and scored a total of 183 runs at an average of 16.64 in 17 matches. 

