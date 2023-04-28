In its 16 years of existence, the Indian Premier League has been a bearer of many controversies. The slap gate, the spot-fixing scandal, and the Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir on-field scuffle are a few of the many that rendered headlines over the years. However, one of the sort took place in IPL 2019, and to the surprise of everyone it was MS Dhoni who was at the end of the bickering.

Robin Uthappa, who was at that time a part of the CSK franchise, recently revealed what had taken place post the drama that transpired during the CSK vs RR match. The match was at its business end as 8 were needed of 3 balls for CSK to get home. Ben Stokes, who back then was a Rajasthan Royals player, bowled a slow delivery that resulted in a waist-high full toss. The ball was adjudged as a no-ball by umpire Ullas Gandhe but the square leg umpire, Bruce Oxenford, overruled it.

Upon witnessing that the umpires are not on the same page, MS Dhoni decided to enter the field. The pictures of Dhoni arguing with the umpires surfaced instantly, and thus, many criticized the CSK captain for intervening. Here's a visual from that match.

Robin Uthappa opens up on 2019 IPL's pitch invasion act by MS Dhoni

On Jio Cinema, Robin Uthappa revealed that in hindsight Dhoni regretted his act. "I spoke to him about that actually. He said to me 'I just got out, and I was really upset. I came out and stood there. I saw the straight umpire putting his hand up for the no-ball. The straight umpire is the one who controls the game.

"He was like 'Once you have called a no-ball, you can't take it back'. In that heat of the moment, he went inside the ground. He regrets it. He says 'I wish I didn't do it'. I was sitting right behind him. I was like, where is he going? I have never seen him like this." Uthappa added.

