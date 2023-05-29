Chennai Super Kings batsman Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League just ahead of the IPL 2023 final between CSK and GT. However, the match was called off due to rain and was moved to the reserve day. The finale will be the last match of Rayudu's career in the cash-rich league.

Announcing his retirement just ahead of the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final Ambati Rayudu wrote on Twitter, "2 great teams MI and CSK, 204 matches, 14 seasons, 11 playoffs, 8 finals, 5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey. I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl. I truly have enjoyed playing in this great tournament. Thank u all. No, u-turn."

2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn 😂🙏 — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) May 28, 2023

Ambati Rayudu has been one of the main players of the Chennai Super Kings franchise in the Indian Premier League since he joined them in 2018. He has played some exceptional knocks while opening the innings and also in the middle order. Rayudu's decision just ahead of the IPL 2023 final shocked his fans and co-teammates and Robin Uthappa who has shared the dressing room with him in CSK, said that he has been the most 'underrated cricketer'.

"He has been there, done that, and seen it all. He is one of the most underrated cricketers, India has ever produced. He should have played Test Cricket, I can't believe he did not play the game. He is an astute student of the game, someone who knows the game inside out. Absolute team man will do anything for the team. Every team would have loved to have him. I have loved him from the age of my junior days", Robin Uthappa said on Jio Cinema.

Ambati Rayudu in his 203-match-long IPL career played for Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings and also won five tournament titles with them. He has also made 4329 runs in his whole career which also includes a century in the IPL 2018.