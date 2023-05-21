Rohit Sharma Achieves Titanic Record In T20 Cricket, Joins Kohli, Gayle In Elite List

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has added yet another feather to his cap as he became the seventh batsman in the world to score 11,000 or more T20 runs. Sharma achieved the feat while playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 69 of IPL 2023 on Sunday. The 35-year-old smashed 56 runs off 37 balls, including eight fours and one six. Sharma needed 40 runs to breach the 11000-run mark in the shortest format, and he reached there in the 10th over of Mumbai’s innings.

The right-handed batsman is only the seventh cricketer in the world to achieve this feat. Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Virat Kohli, David Warner, and Aaron Finch are the other cricketers on the list. Rohit Sharma took 421 innings to achieve the record. He also became the second player in the history of the Indian Premier League to score 5000-plus runs for a single team. Virat Kohli was the only player on the list before Sharma achieved the record on Sunday. Kohli has scored over 7000 runs for RCB.

List of players with 11000-plus runs in T20 cricket

Player Span Mat Inns Runs Chris Gayle 2005-2022 463 455 14562 Shoaib Malik 2005-2023 510 474 12528 Kieron Pollard 2006-2023 625 555 12175 Virat Kohli 2007-2023 373 356 11864 David Warner 2007-2023 356 355 11695 Aaron Finch 2009-2023 382 376 11392 Rohit Sharma 2007-2023 421 408 11016

Mumbai Indians defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad

As far as the match is concerned, Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets thanks to a magnificent century from Cameron Green. He forged a fruitful partnership with Suryakumar Yadav after Sharma's dismissal. The duo scored 53 runs between them and remained unbeaten to finish the game for Mumbai. Green smashed 100 off 47 balls, including eight boundaries and as many sixes.

With the win, the Mumbai Indians finished with 16 points on the IPL 2023 table and will qualify for the playoffs if Royal Challengers Bangalore lose their encounter against Gujarat Titans. However, if RCB wins its match against GT, it will most likely reach the playoffs due to its superior net run rate.

Image: BCCI