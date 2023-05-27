Rohit Sharma Has Had His Most Horrendous IPL Campaign Ever, Explaining His Numbers

In Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered a heavy defeat of 62 runs against defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26, 2023. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma had a disappointing performance, scoring only 8 runs off 7 balls during the chase. Throughout the 16th edition of the IPL, Rohit has struggled with the bat. His highest score of the season was 65 off 45 balls against Delhi Capitals (DC) in April. This season marks one of Rohit's lowest run tallies since his IPL debut.

Rohit Sharma's performance in IPL 2023

Rohit Sharma scored 332 runs in 16 matches at a dismal average of 20.75. This is his third-lowest run tally in the history of the tournament. Furthermore, Rohit registered a strike rate of just 132.80 and scored only two half-centuries in the season.

Also Read: 'Drop Rohit Sharma': MI Skipper Trolled For Another Low Score After Mumbai Exits IPL 2023

Rohit's previous worst seasons were in 2022 when he scored 268 runs and in 2018 with 286 runs. He scored an identical 332 runs in the 2020 season, which matches his performance in the current 16th edition of the tournament. Additionally, Rohit has unfortunately registered the second-highest number of ducks in the history of the competition during the IPL 2023 season. Failing to score in two consecutive matches, he now has a total of 16 ducks, trailing behind Dinesh Karthik who holds the unenviable record with 17 ducks.

Rohit's most prolific season was in 2013, coinciding with MI's first title win and his first year as captain of the team. He amassed an impressive 538 runs in 19 matches, including four half-centuries, with an average of 38.42. Despite his strong performance, Rohit fell short of winning the IPL Orange Cap that year, as it went to CSK's Michael Hussey, who scored 733 runs.

Also Read: MI Vs GT: Rohit Sharma Stunned After Shubman Gill's Sensational Tennis-forehand Six- WATCH

Rohit's performance in the last five IPL seasons

Rohit faced a lot of criticism from fans and experts over his performances in IPL 2023. Many blamed him for Mumbai's lacklustre season despite the side picking up toward the backend of the tournament. Mumbai Indians also suffered because of several injuries that ruled their crucial players out of the campaign including the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer.

Image: BCCI