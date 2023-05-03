Rohit Sharma Jokingly Asks Shikhar Dhawan What Should He Do At Toss, 'Kya Karu Bata?'

During the IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at the PCA Stadium on Wednesday, MI skipper Rohit Sharma was seen in a pleasant mood. In an unexpected move, he asked PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan for advice on what to choose after winning the toss. When asked about his decision by presenter Anjum Chopra, Rohit said he consulted Shikhar Dhawan for that, and the latter told him to bowl first.

Rohit: Kya karu bata? (What should I take, tell me?)

Shikhar: Bowling lele. (Take bowling.)

Rohit: Bowling le lete hai humlog. (We will take bowling then.)

"I asked Shikhar what to do. He said bowl first. So, we are going to bowl first," Rohit told Anjum Chopra during the toss at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Rohit and Shikhar have a strong friendship both on and off the field, having been India's second-most successful opening pair in ODIs, with 5148 runs in 115 matches and 18-century partnerships. They trail only Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly's record of 6609 runs in 136 ODIs and 21-century partnerships.

Rohit has captained the Mumbai Indians for over ten years, and Shikhar was elected for the top spot at Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2023 season. In terms of the ongoing match, Punjab Kings smashed 214/3 in 20 overs while batting first. Liam Livingstone scored an unbeaten 82 off 42 balls. Jitesh Sharma hit 49 not out off 27 balls. Mumbai will now need 215 runs to win the match.

PBKS vs MI: Playing XIs and Impact Players

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan

MI impact subs: Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS impact subs: Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.

Image: IPL/BCCI