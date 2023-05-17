MI vs LSG: Crowd Chants 'Kohli-Kohli' during Naveen's bowling; Rohit gives EPIC response - WATCH

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Naveen Ul Haq returned back to action for LSG in the match between LSG vs MI in IPL 2023 which took place at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Previously he was seen in Lucknow jersey was when he got engaged in a heated argument with Virat Kohli in the match vs RCB. However, the right-arm Afghan pacer had a good day with the ball until he got smashed for two sixes in the 19th over of the second innings by Tim David but the match was won by Super Giants in the end as Mohsin Khan held his nerves in the last over and saved 11 runs.

However, there was another such moment that happened during the match as Naveen Ul Haq was handed over the ball by skipper Krunal Pandya the Lucknow crowd started to tease its bowler Naveen. The right-arm pacer bowled two overs in the powerplay and conceded 16 runs.

But, the part that stood out was when Naveen came into the attack, the crowd broke into "Kohli, Kohli" chants. It was on even during the second over with a video showing the Lucknow crowd going wild with their repeated ‘Kohli’ chants before Rohit picked up the slower delivery and flicked it for a 65-metre six over square leg.

Rohit Sharma's epic response to Lucknow Crowd; Watch

Coming back to the match, batting first on a difficult Ekana Stadium pitch, Lucknow Super Giants posted a total of 177/3 in which Marcus Stoinis top scored with 89 runs off 47 balls and his innings consisted of four fours and eight sixes. Skipper Krunal Pandya also helped him and played a knock of 49 runs off 42 balls with a boundary and a six. This score was very good on a slow Lucknow pitch which has till now only produced low-scoring encounters.

Chasing the target, the Mumbai Indians started off well and captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan added 90 runs for the first wicket. Rohit played a knock of 37 runs in just 25 balls with 1 four and three sixes. Ishan completed his half-century and hit 59 runs in just 39 balls. After the openers got dismissed, LSG came back in the match as Ravi Bishnoi picked up two crucial wickets. At the end when 11 runs were needed in the last over with Tim David and Cameron Green, everyone would have thought MI as favourites to win the match but it was Mohsin Khan who held his nerves and won Lucknow the match by five runs.