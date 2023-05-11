RR Qualification Scenario: What Rajasthan Royals Need To Do To Reach IPL 2023 Playoffs?

IPL 2023: A jubilant Kolkata Knight Riders will host last season's finalist Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens. The floodgates have opened for the home side which has kept their playoff hopes alive with three wins in their last four matches while their opponent have faced contrasting fortunes in the last few matches. Both teams are in dire need of a win and a mouth-watering encounter could be on the cards.

The mid-table logjam has made life difficult for most of the teams as five teams are stuck on 10 points. Alongside Kolkata and Rajasthan, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, are also in the race for potential playoff qualification and it seems that things can't be taken for granted.

Permutations and combinations for Rajasthan Royals' qualification scenario

For Sanju Samson's side, they only have themselves to blame as their defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad could have had an adverse effect on their standings in the IPL table. They cannot afford to lose this game as their fate then can be decided by other teams.

Take a look at the updated points table; CSK remains at number two as Delhi struggles in the bottom.#IPL2023 #CSKvDC #ChennaiSuperKings #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/EnQFBzw1DQ — R.Sport (@republic_sports) May 11, 2023

Losing this match would mean Rajasthan could register a maximum of 14 points and given the current scenario, at least eight teams could finish the group stage with 14 points or more in their tally which would further complicate the situation. 14 points are no more a secured barrier this season as with 10 teams one cannot be assured of a top four spot.

Could 16 points be enough for Sanju Samson and Co?

Even 16 points wouldn't guarantee Rajasthan a place in the playoff as in that case qualification could come down to the net run rate. While going into the game they have the third superior run rate amongst the 10 teams and would try to better it in their remaining three games.

They haven't really boasted on their home form this season so playing away matches might be a blessing in disguise for Samson and Co It remains to be seen how they fare but they need to start the proceedings with a win against Kolkata on their home turf.