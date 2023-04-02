'RR Should Move On', Netizens Troll Riyan Parag As He Fails Yet Again In RR Vs SRH Clash

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Riyan Parag, the young batsman from Assam, has been facing criticism from netizens for yet another underwhelming batting performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Playing for the Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing season, Parag was dismissed for a meager score of 7 off 6 balls in their opening match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Parag, who made his IPL debut in 2019, has not been able to make a significant impact in the tournament despite being given consistent opportunities by the Rajasthan Royals management. In the first match on Sunday, Parag was off to a promising start as he smashed a boundary off the very first delivery that he faced. However, the right-handed batsman couldn't get going and was dismissed by T Natarajan after facing just six balls.

Following his latest flop batting display, social media platforms were flooded with memes and trolling of Parag. Many fans expressed their frustration over his repeated failures and questioned the Rajasthan Royals management's decision to persist with him in the playing XI.

Parag, who is known for his aggressive stroke making capabilities was once touted as a future star of Indian cricket, needs to pull up his socks and deliver better performances to silence his critics. The IPL is a platform that can make or break a player's career, and it's high time that the young batsman starts living up to his potential.

SRH vs RR: Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (wk), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Rajasthan Royals XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, KM Asif.

