GT vs RR: 4 RR stars converge for catch, 2 collide, 1 drops and 1 finally holds on - WATCH

The RR vs GT IPL 2023 match witnessed a peculiar incident in the first over of the Gujarat Titans' innings. A communication error saw three men from the Rajasthan Royals squad making an effort to grab a catch at the exact moment and emanating a melee. Eventually, the catch was taken by the fourth person.

On the third delivery of the match, Trent Boult bowled a length ball, which was miscued by Wriddhiman Saha, the ball went miles up in the air and came down to the ground with three men waiting for it with open hands. The opportunity was almost squandered as all three did not call for the catch leading to a collision. In the end, it was caught on the second attempt.

Watch Rajasthan Royals players making a meal of the catch

As the ball took the route of heaven, RR Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer from square leg, and Dhruv Jurel from Point made the right judgment and headed in the same direction. With the ball about to come back from the tour, all three acted to take the catch but none could take it successfully. However, much to the Rajasthan Royals' relief, the ball met the converging hands and popped up ideally for Trent Boult to pick. Here's the comical episode that took place in the match.

In the GT vs RR IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans had a shaky start batting first but Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya kept the run rate in check for a big total. However, wickets at regular intervals pulled them from posting a big total on the board, yet the big-hitting from David Miller in the death overs took GT past 170. Chasing 178 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Rajasthan Royals got off to a horrendous start. Both the openers fell inside the first three overs and as a consequence, RR posted the lowest powerplay score (26/2 after 6 overs) this season. After the wicket of Riyan Parag, RR were reeling at 55 for 4 after 10.3 overs.

As a daunting task was in front of them, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hytmyer started to throw caution to the wind. In the process, Samson dispatched Rashid Khan for three consecutive sixes, and soon the required run rate came in touching distance. Hetmyer also had his share of sixes in the brisk partnership of 59. Samson held out after scoring 60 off 32, leaving the West Indian to finish the job. Hetmyer got the likely support from Dhruv Jurel and Ravichandran Ashwin, as both the players played their cameos. The match went to the last over where at the mark of 5 runs to get off 5 balls, Shimron Hytmyer got the ball to land inside the boundary for a maximum. The Royals won the match by 3 wickets.