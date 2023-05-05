RR Vs GT Today IPL Match Prediction: Confirmed Playing XI, Impact Players, Toss Update

After losing to Delhi Capitals in their last match, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will be up against the Rajasthan Royals in match 48 of the IPL 2023. The match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and RR will certainly have an upper hand before walking into the match, as in the first match played between both teams the Royals emerged victorious by three wickets.

The Rajasthan Royals under the leadership of Sanju Samson suffered a six-wicket defeat against the Mumbai Indians in their last match and would look to come back to the winning ways. The openers Jos Buttler and especially Yashasvi Jaiswal have been one of the top performers of the team and the team's bowling as well have stars like Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult.

Gujarat Titans on the other hand are also coming off a five-run defeat against the Delhi Capitals and now would be looking to put their campaign back on track and will aim to win the match against Rajasthan Royals. The openers and the middle order have been one of the biggest strengths of the team whereas the bowling lineup has looked a bit off-color from the previous few matches. Rashid Khan though has once again been one of the stand-out performers and the team will yet again hope for a match-winning performance from the leg spinner.

RR Vs GT IPL 2023 match: Probable Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Hardik Pandya(c), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

RR Vs GT IPL 2023 match: Probable Impact Players

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharshan, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Abhinav Manohar, R Sai Kishore

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, K Yadav

READ: RR vs GT today match IPL live score

RR Vs GT today match prediction: Who will win today IPL match?

Eyeing the current performance and squad of the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals, the Hardik Pandya-led side might emerge victorious in match 48 of the IPL 2023.

RR Vs GT: Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson (wk)

Batters: Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vijay Shankar, David Miller

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya(c)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Josh Little

RR Vs GT IPL Pitch report

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is known to be good for the bowlers and scoring runs at this ground is very difficult. The teams batting and chasing have been able to win equal matches and the average score batting first at this ground is 139.

RR Vs GT, IPL 2023 match: What is the head-to-head record?

If we talk about the head-to-head record of both the teams. Gujarat Titans will have a slight edge when they will come to face Rajasthan Royals as in the four matches played till now, GT has been able to win three whereas RR has been victorious once. Royals won the previous encounter played between both teams in IPL 2023 by three wickets.