Did Kevin Pietersen Say KL Rahul's Batting Is 'most Boring Thing I Have Ever Been Through'

Rajasthan Royals failed to chase Lucknow Super Giants' target in the IPL 2023 match on Wednesday but despite LSG's win, KL Rahul's batting came under scrutiny again. Rahul carries a certain approach while batting. His way of playing often gets him runs but also makes him a subject of criticism. The right-hander frequently comes under the scrutiny of fans and experts for the way he paces his innings. Joining the pool of critics is former England captain Kevin Pietersen.

During the RR vs LSG IPL 2023 game, Kevin Pietersen was in the commentary box and on air apparently admitting to not liking the style of play that KL Rahul endorses. As per several social media posts, Pietersen was irked by Rahul's defensive display against RR and on live said, "Watching KL Rahul bat is the most boring thing I have ever been through." The reaction came on the grounds of Rahul's un-explosive 32-ball 39 runs knock in match 26 of IPL 2023. Though Rahul's innings included 4 fours and a six, the strike rate of 121.88 did not please KP. Several enthusiasts who were watching the watch took note of Pietersen's statement and reported it on Twitter.

Kevin Pietersen : Watching KL Rahul bat is the most boring thing I have ever been through. 😭😭😭😭#RRvLSG — Sumit (@Iamsrkknight) April 19, 2023

RR vs LSG: KL Rahul led Lucknow Super Giants won the match by 10 runs

Batting first, Lucknow had a controlled start as both the openers KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers showed no signs of haste and continued with an approximate run-rate of 8 till the 11th over. Following a good start, the wickets began to tumble and from 81 for 0 the score read 104 for 4 after 15 overs. All-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya chipped in with important contributions, in the end, to take the LSG total to 154.

Chasing 155, Rajasthan Royals had an identical start as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler put up an 87-run stand for the first wicket. At 87 for no loss after the 11.3 overs mark, RR looked certain to get home comfortably, however, one of the basic factors of the game i.e., wickets changed the entire scenario. At the score of 104, Rajasthan lost its 4th wicket in the form of in-form Shimron Hetmyer, and all of a sudden the chase became tricky. With 51 to get on 24 balls, the onus fell on the Young Turks Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag. The two took the game till the last over where 19 runs were needed but could not get their team to sail through. Thus, the bottom line- Lucknow Super Giants beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs. Marcus Stoinis became the man of the match for his all-round performance.