RR Vs RCB: Faf Du Plessis Zealous After Major Sweep; 'We Needed It'

Royal Challengers Bangalore registered a massive win over Rajasthan Royals as they remain in the hunt for a place in the IPL playoffs. This is RCB’s sixth win in IPL 2023 and they are currently in fifth place in the table. Royals were decimated on their home turf as they recorded one of the lowest scores in the history of the cash-rich tournament.

Earlier batting first, RCB posted 171 runs on the board with the aid of two fifties from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, respectively. Anuj Rawat too joined the party as the visitors finished the first inning on a positive note. Rajasthan never looked to be ready for the chase. Except for Shimron Hetmyer, no batsmen took their chances. They have also 12 points in their kitty, but Virat Kohli’s side has a better run rate compared to them.

RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis revaled they needed the win badly

In the post-match presentation, the RCB skipper revealed they needed the win badly.

"It was really good. We needed it, in terms of the NRR. It was a really difficult pitch when we batted first. Even in the powerplay, the ball was keeping low and we felt that 160 would be a good score. Those hits towards the end pushed us to a very good score. We have not quite managed to do it (finish off strongly) well.

"If you get it, everyone's shoulders are out, you are ready, so it is really important. That (setting the intensity high) is a non-negotiable for us. Everyone celebrating with real passion, that is very nice to see. Hopefully we can set it up for that last game against GT at the Chinnaswamy. Today was really good for the team and I am sure everyone will be extremely motivated for the next two matches.

RCB squad for IPL 2023

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Himanshu Sharma, Michael Bracewell (replacement), Manoj Bhandage, Kedar Jadhav ( replacement) Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Wayne Parnell (replacement), Vyshak Vijay Kumar (replacement).

Ruled out: Rajat Patidar, Will Jacks, Reece Topley.