RR Vs SRH: Jos Buttler Scores Fastest 50 Of IPL 2023, Leaves Netizens In Euphoria

RR vs SRH: England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler scored a quickfire half-century in his first match of IPL 2023 on Sunday. Batting for Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Buttler smashed 54 runs off just 22 balls including seven boundaries and three sixes at a strike rate of 245.45. This is now the fastest fifty by a player in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Buttler achieved the feat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the fourth match of IPL 2023.

Netizens have taken to social media to laud Buttler for his impactful knock in just his first match of the season. Buttler forged an 85-run opening partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal before being dismissed by Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi on the penultimate delivery of the sixth over. Jaiswal also went on to score a half-century off 34 balls. Here's a compilation of posts praising Buttler's brilliant batting display.

My team are off to a flier … @rajasthanroyals … The best T20 player in the world leading the way again @josbuttler … #IPL23 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 2, 2023

50 for Jos Buttler his 1st of the season in just 20 balls. He is in no mood to give his Orange Cap away 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RqPpTFIm5g — Pratham. (@76thHundredWhxn) April 2, 2023

Jos Buttler is a rare breed and a colloseum of talent. Conspicuously the most versatile new generation cricketer in the world. He is aplomb, temerarious, boisterous, voracious and cantankerously intrepid. pic.twitter.com/uE63UrJdRR — ₱rxteek (@TotalValverde15) April 2, 2023

Proper Carnage from Jos Buttler. Bodying everyone who called him a one season wonder pic.twitter.com/tgjybgHpFS — Bakri Player (@cric_nerd2) April 2, 2023

SRH vs RR: Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (wk), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, KM Asif

