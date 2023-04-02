Last Updated:

RR Vs SRH: Jos Buttler Scores Fastest 50 Of IPL 2023, Leaves Netizens In Euphoria

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals smashed 54 runs off just 22 balls including seven boundaries and three sixes at a strike rate of 245.45.

Vishal Tiwari
RR vs SRH: England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler scored a quickfire half-century in his first match of IPL 2023 on Sunday. Batting for Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Buttler smashed 54 runs off just 22 balls including seven boundaries and three sixes at a strike rate of 245.45. This is now the fastest fifty by a player in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Buttler achieved the feat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the fourth match of IPL 2023. 

Netizens have taken to social media to laud Buttler for his impactful knock in just his first match of the season. Buttler forged an 85-run opening partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal before being dismissed by Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi on the penultimate delivery of the sixth over. Jaiswal also went on to score a half-century off 34 balls. Here's a compilation of posts praising Buttler's brilliant batting display. 

SRH vs RR: Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (wk), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, KM Asif

