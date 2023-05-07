RR Vs SRH: Jos Buttler Silences Critics With Blitzkrieg Knock In IPL; Fans Shower Praise

Rajasthan Royals’ star batsman Jos Buttler delivered a stunning performance in Match 52 of IPL 2023 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, scoring 95 runs off just 59 balls. His impressive innings, which included 10 boundaries and 4 sixes, helped Rajasthan set a massive total of 214/2 in 20 overs. Buttler’s partnership with RR skipper Sanju Samson proved to be pivotal to the team’s explosive show in the first innings. Samson played a quick-fire knock of 66 runs off 38 balls, which allowed the team to post a challenging target against SRH.

Buttler’s outstanding performance earned him accolades from cricket fans across the globe, who took to social media to laud the batsman’s fantastic innings. The Englishman’s ability to strike the ball with precision and power was on full display during the IPL 2023 match, as he effortlessly sent the ball sailing over the boundary ropes constantly. He smashed at an impressive strike rate of 161.01. Here’s a compilation of tweets praising Buttler for his magnificent knock in the RR vs SRH match.

Jos the Boss 😎



For his magnificent innings of 95, Jos Buttler is our Top Performer from the first innings.



A look at his batting summary here 👇👇#TATAIPL #RRvSRH

Jos Buttler raising his bat. Normal services have resumed. 👍💗 pic.twitter.com/9Kpduv0kNB — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 7, 2023

Jos Buttler bhai RCB par rahem karna 😔🙏🏽

RR vs SRH: Playing XIs and Impact Players

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Adam Zampa, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

Sunrisers Hyderabad Subs: Harry Brook, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh

Image: BCCI