RR Vs SRH: Confirmed Playing XI, Impact Players, Last-minute Fantasy Tips For IPL Match

The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will be looking to end their losing streak and will take on Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. RR is coming off defeats against the Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans and will look to get back to winning ways, SRH on the other hand till now has had a disappointing IPL 2023 and is currently placed at the bottom of the table.

The opening has been one of the strengths of the Rajasthan Royals and openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal have given their team explosive starts from their match one of the tournament. The bowling also has delivered and bowlers like Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal have been one of the top performers of the team till now in the Indian Premier League 2023. The middle order will be an area of concern for the team in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad on the other hand till now have struggled to gain a solid win momentum in the tournament and are placed at the bottom of the table. The Aiden Markram-led side is coming off a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders and now will hope to win the rest matches to keep a qualification scenario open for them till the last of the tournament.

RR vs SRH IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

READ: RR vs SRH Today Match IPL Live Score

RR vs SRH IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Impact Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Adam Zampa, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy

RR vs SRH IPL 2023 match: Toss Update

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have opted to bat

RR vs SRH today IPL match prediction: Who will win today IPL match?

READ: GT vs LSG Today IPL Match Live Score

The Rajasthan Royals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, both are coming off defeats from their last match but seeing the form and the squad of both the teams, RR has more chance of winning the match against SRH.

RR vs SRH: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson(wk/c)

Batters: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Aiden Markram

All-rounders: Abhishek Sharma

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

RR vs SRH IPL Pitch report

The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is often known to be helpful for the spinners and the ground often produces many low-scoring encounters. The team which produces a strong bowling performance has more chance of winning the match.

RR vs SRH, IPL 2023 match: What is the head-to-head record?

The Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have encountered each other 17 times wherein RR has a slight edge against SRH and has been able to win nine of the total matches. Sunrisers have been on the winning side eight times. Royals also won the last match played between both teams in the IPL 2023.