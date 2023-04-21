Quick links:
Image: AP/Hotstar
Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar reminisced about a brief conversation he had with Virat Kohli during India's intense chase in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka. Responding to a Twitter user's question on Friday, Tendulkar revealed what he said to Kohli while exiting the field after the Indian team lost two early wickets in their pursuit of the 275-run target at the Wankhede Stadium.
In the first over of the chase, Virender Sehwag was dismissed for a duck, and Lasith Malinga dealt a further blow by removing Tendulkar for just 18 runs in the seventh over. The entire stadium in Mumbai fell silent as Tendulkar walked back to the dressing room, but he paused briefly to offer some advice to Kohli, who was the next batsman in.
Despite the early setbacks, Kohli and Gambhir formed a partnership of 83 runs for the third wicket, which helped to ease the tension both in the dressing room and among the billions of fans watching the final. Kohli scored 35 runs off 49 balls, which allowed Dhoni to come in and finish the job. Gambhir contributed 97 runs, while Dhoni remained unbeaten on 91 as India won the ODI World Cup for the second time in history.
Also Read: 'Well Done Champ': How Sachin Tendulkar Felicitated Son Arjun In MI Dressing Room- WATCH
"Ab bhi ball thoda swing ho raha hai! (The ball is still swinging a little bit)," Tendulkar revealed this to a Twitter user who asked him about his conversation with Kohli on Friday.
"Ab bhi ball thoda swing ho raha hai!" https://t.co/7V5WFbkmQx— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 21, 2023
Also Read: Twitter Removes Blue Verified Badges Of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma And Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar, widely considered one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket, had a long and illustrious career that spanned over two decades. Some of his career highlights include:
Image: AP/Hotstar
IPL 2023 News - Get latest live update on Indian Premier League 2023 Today Match News, IPL Live Scores, IPL Points Table, and many more on India Cricket News, Sports News.