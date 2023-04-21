Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar reminisced about a brief conversation he had with Virat Kohli during India's intense chase in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka. Responding to a Twitter user's question on Friday, Tendulkar revealed what he said to Kohli while exiting the field after the Indian team lost two early wickets in their pursuit of the 275-run target at the Wankhede Stadium.

In the first over of the chase, Virender Sehwag was dismissed for a duck, and Lasith Malinga dealt a further blow by removing Tendulkar for just 18 runs in the seventh over. The entire stadium in Mumbai fell silent as Tendulkar walked back to the dressing room, but he paused briefly to offer some advice to Kohli, who was the next batsman in.

Despite the early setbacks, Kohli and Gambhir formed a partnership of 83 runs for the third wicket, which helped to ease the tension both in the dressing room and among the billions of fans watching the final. Kohli scored 35 runs off 49 balls, which allowed Dhoni to come in and finish the job. Gambhir contributed 97 runs, while Dhoni remained unbeaten on 91 as India won the ODI World Cup for the second time in history.

What did Tendulkar say to Kohli in 2011 World Cup Finals?

"Ab bhi ball thoda swing ho raha hai! (The ball is still swinging a little bit)," Tendulkar revealed this to a Twitter user who asked him about his conversation with Kohli on Friday.

Tendulkar's career highlights

Sachin Tendulkar, widely considered one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket, had a long and illustrious career that spanned over two decades. Some of his career highlights include:

He is the highest run-scorer in both Test and One Day International cricket, with 15,921 and 18,426 runs, respectively.

Tendulkar has played 200 Test matches of India, a record that might not be broken

Tendulkar scored 100 international centuries, which is a record that is unlikely to be broken anytime soon.

He was part of the Indian team that won the ICC World Cup in 2011, the first time India had won the tournament in 28 years.

Tendulkar was named the Player of the Tournament in the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup.

He was the first male player to score a double century in ODI cricket, achieving the feat against South Africa in 2010.

Sachin Tendulkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 2013.

He was the youngest Indian to make his debut in international cricket, aged just 16 years and 205 days.

He was named Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1997.

Tendulkar played for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League and was part of their championship-winning team in 2013.

