'Sachin Tendulkar used to say...': IPL-winning coach reveals simple coaching philosophy

Ashish Nehra was the silent hero as Gujarat Titans lifted their maiden Indian Premier League title last season by getting the better of Rajasthan Royals in the final. This was Nehra's first stint as a full-fledged coach of an IPL franchise and the expectations are bound to rise in this ongoing season. In the GK meets GT podcast the former Indian pace bowler reflected a lot on his brief coaching career.

The show is being anchored by esteemed sports anchor Gaurav Kapoor who asked Nehra about his coaching philosophy. The former Chennai Super Kings pacer mentioned how Sachin Tendulkar influenced his mindset.

IPL 2023: Ashish Nehra discloses coaching philosophy

GK: If you were to think of your coaching philosophy. When you were playing I didn't get this as a player how can I give this to players? did you have that thought ever?

Nehra: Whenever I have played I have come across some really good coaches. you know sometimes you feel as a player or as a human being that this thing is so easy and this is so simple. So why people are making this complicated? even in coaching my thinking was same. There are some things like you have mentioned Sachin Tendulkar's name. So I remember he used to say one thing common sense is not very common. So my main thing is to help the players and share my experience. Then it's up to the players and of course, you have different relationships with different players and as per the demand of the situation you have to deal with the players accordingly.

The Titans defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets in their last match with one ball to spare. The defending champions are looking solid this campaign too as they are currently in third place in the IPL table and could emerge as one of the title contenders as the tournament progresses ahead.

Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 squad

Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Kane Williamson, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, Mohit Sharma, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little.