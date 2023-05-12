'It Is Time To Give Him The Tag Of Legend': Sanju Samson Hails Underrated Indian Player

After losing their last 3 matches, Rajasthan Royals have returned to winning ways on Thursday. The team handed KKR a crushing loss of 9 wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Yuzvendra Chahal were the protagonists of the win and both received immense praise from their skipper Sanju Samson after the match.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who before the match wasn't even in the top 4 of the Purple Cap standings, picked up 4 scalps in the RR vs KKR match to get to the top. Moreover, with the four-for, Chahal has become the highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL. Chahal went past Dwayne Bravo, who has 183 wickets to his name. The leg-spinner leads the standings with 187 wickets.

'Time to give him the tag of legend': Sanju Samson on Yuzvendra Chahal

Following the one-sided win over Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson heaped praise on Yuzvendra Chahal and stated that he should be seen in legend's light now.

"I think it is time to give him the tag of legend. We are grateful to have him in the franchise. Never have to speak to him, give him the ball and he knows what to do. He bowls at the death as well, very pleasing for me as a captain," Samson said after RR's 9-wicket win on Thursday.

KKR vs RR IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals secure 9 wicket win over Kolkata

Batting first KKR could not recover from a shaky start and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Venkatesh Iyer was the highest scorer for KKR. He scored 57 off 42 but the team could only amass 149 on the board. Yuzvendra Chahal, who finished with 4 overs, 4 wickets for 25 runs, became the highest wicket-taker in IPL.

Chasing 150, Rajasthan Royals got off to a blazing start as Yashasvi Jaiswal whacked 26 runs in the first over itself, bowled by KKR captain Nitish Rana. While Buttler could not trouble the scorers but Jaiswal continued his onslaught and quickly took the game away from Knight Riders. Sanju Samson partnered with Jaiswal as the two chased the target within 14 overs. Jaiswal was adjudged the man of the match for his extraordinary knock of 98 runs.