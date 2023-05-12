Yashasvi Jaiswal played a match-winning knock against KKR on Thursday. The player was on course to register his second century in IPL 2023, however, in the end, left 2 run-short. Sanju Samson though did his best to give Jaiswal the opportunity to complete his hundred. In one instance from the match, Samson thwarted the opposition's effort in curbing Jaiswal from coming on to the crease and play the glory shot.

The IPL 2023 again became a testament to the brilliance of a youngster. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is having a breakout season, yet again emerged to the fore on Thursday. The 21-year-old was hitting the ball out of the part at will and remained unbeaten at 98 as Rajasthan Royals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets. While it was an already extraordinary innings, RR captain Sanju Samson wanted Jaiswal to put cherry on top and complete the ton.

Sanju Samson defends Suyash Sharma's deliberate attempt of wide ball

As 3 runs were remaining for the win, Sanju Samson stretched to make contact on a delivery bowled by Suyash Sharma. The ball had taken the trajectory towards the leg side and had Samson not used his footwork it would have been wide and possibly 4 byes. The match had ended right there and Yashasvi Jaiswal would have stayed at 94.

The over ended and in the next over Jaiswal came back to the crease. It was Shardul Thakur in front this time and a six was needed, Thakur bowled a wide yorker which was swept by Jaiswal for a boundary. The RR opener ended at 98.

Sanju Samson's effort was praised on social media by the fans who witnessed the RR skipper strive to give his partner the strike. Though, in the end, KKR got the consolation of not getting to see Jaiswal's century but could not evade a defeat. With the win, Rajasthan Royals have entered the top 3 on the IPL Points Table again. Yashasvi Jaiswal on the other hand has reached the 575 run mark in the season and is just 1 run short of the total that the current Orange Cap holder has garnered so far.