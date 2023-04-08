RR vs DC: Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson took an amazing catch in the first over of Delhi Capitals' innings to dismiss Prithvi Shaw. Playing in Guwahati in their second home game, Rajasthan Royals batted first and posted a huge total on the board. In the second innings, Trent Boult immediately put pressure on the visitors as he picked up two wickets in the first over itself. Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey were his victims.

In the dismissal of Shaw, Samson played a huge role as he took a brilliant catch diving to his right to send the Delhi opener back to the pavilion. A video of the catch is doing rounds on social media.

As far as the match is concerned, Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss and elected to field first at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Batting first, Rajasthan Royals scored quickly, hitting 100 runs in less than 10 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler looked in exceptional form as they both smashed a half-century each. Jaiswal started the innings by hitting five boundaries in a single over. He scored 60 off 31 balls before being dismissed by Mukesh Kumar.

Buttler went on to score 79 off 51 balls before Mukesh Kumar removed him in the 19th over. Thanks to their explosive batting and contributions from Shimron Hetmyer, Rajasthan Royals posted a mammoth total of 199/4 in 20 overs. As far as Samson's credentials as a batter in IPL goes, the wicketkeeper-batsman has scored 3623 runs so far in the contest and has a strike rate of 136.25

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (captain), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/captain), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

