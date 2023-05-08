'Sanju Should Be There, But Favouritism..." Netizens Fume On Ishan Kishan's WTC Selection

BCCI has named Ishan Kishan as the replacement for the injured KL Rahul for the World Test Championship final. Rahul injured himself during the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore this season. Ishan is yet to make his Test debut and could be unleashed straight in this summit clash.

Kishan has had a moderate season with Mumbai Indians this time and his inclusion certainly raised eyebrows as the likes of Sanju Samson have been ignored once again. BCCI issued a statement confirming Ishan's arrival to the squad for the WTC final.

"KL Rahul suffered an injury to his right upper thigh while fielding during Match 43rd of TATA IPL 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on 1st May. After consultations with specialists, it has been decided that Rahul will undergo surgery at the earliest followed by rehab at the National Cricket Academy for the same. He is ruled out of the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

"Jaydev Unadkat sustained a left shoulder injury by tripping over the side rope while bowling in the nets. A specialist consultation has been sought and the left-arm fast bowler is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru undergoing strength and rehab sessions for his shoulder.

"A decision on his participation in the WTC final will be taken at a later stage. Umesh Yadav sustained a minor left hamstring injury during Match 36 of TATA IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on 26 April.

The fast bowler is currently under the care of the KKR Medical Team and has started low-intensity bowling as part of his rehab process. The BCCI Medical Team is in regular touch with KKR Medical Team and is closely monitoring Umesh’s progress.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Ishan Kishan as KL Rahul’s replacement."

Social media has exploded as netizens call for biasedness in the squad selection.

I have remember a match where Ball Swing to much Ishan Kishan Didn't Cross 30 but in the Same match against high quality bowling lineup OF South Africa Sanju Samson Fight till last ball. But Still Ishan Selected Over Sanju For WTC Final as Replacement. pic.twitter.com/iEcqwvK2uc — Ayush Ranjan (@AyushRaGenius) May 8, 2023

#SanjuSamson in Ranji 2022-23:

Innings:5

Runs:282

S/R:86

H/S:82

50+ :3

Sixes:14



Also Kept wickets in more match than Ishan Kishan this Ranji.

As its Sanju, no: of sixes & crucial runs with high S/R do not matter!

He is been stamped as T20 specialist & gets ignored there as well. https://t.co/I91ecxYWkG — Amal Sudhakaran (@amal_sachinism) May 8, 2023

BREAKING: Ishan Kishan has been named as KL Rahul's replacement in India's squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia.



Suryakumar Yadav, Mukesh Kumar and Ruturaj Gaikwad will travel with the squad as standby players



Again No Name For Sanju Samson😢



Why....?… pic.twitter.com/pCWbUiAKwQ — TIPPING (@NADEEMMALIK0918) May 8, 2023