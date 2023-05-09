Last Updated:

Huge Setback For Mumbai Indians Ahead Of Clash Against RCB As Key Player Ruled Out Of IPL

Chris Jordan has replaced Jofra Archer in the Mumbai Indians squad. Archer has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2023 and will return home.

IPL 2023
 
| Written By
Prateek Arya
Chris Jordan replaces Jofra Archer in Mumbai Indians Squad

Image: BCCI/IPL


Mumbai Indians have had a tumultuous IPL 2023. While the team is lingering at 8th position on the points table, and are set to clash against RCB today, a setback has been confirmed in the form of Jofra Archer. Archer has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL and will be replaced by Chris Jordan in the squad.

Jofra Archer, who has had a usual IPL 2023 campaign till now has been ruled out of the remainder of the season. The death over specialist Chris Jordan has been called to fill in the shoes. Mumbai Indians have announced this on their official Twitter page.

Chris Jordan replaces Jofra Archer in MI squad

It is not getting better for Mumbai Indians as they have lost Jofra Archer. Archer, who joined the MI squad after serving an injury layoff the previous season is set to return home this season too. However, the only sigh of relief for MI is his replacement. Chris Jordan, who is known for his death over ability has joined in the squad.

MI will play RCB today and both teams cannot afford to drop points at this stage.

