Huge Setback For Mumbai Indians Ahead Of Clash Against RCB As Key Player Ruled Out Of IPL

Mumbai Indians have had a tumultuous IPL 2023. While the team is lingering at 8th position on the points table, and are set to clash against RCB today, a setback has been confirmed in the form of Jofra Archer. Archer has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL and will be replaced by Chris Jordan in the squad.

Chris Jordan replaces Jofra Archer in MI squad

Chris replaces Jofra Archer, whose recovery and fitness continues to be monitored by ECB. Jofra will return home to focus on his rehabilitation.… pic.twitter.com/wMPBdmhDRf — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 9, 2023

MI will play RCB today and both teams cannot afford to drop points at this stage.