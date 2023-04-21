The cricket fans saw a stare-off between Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Virat Kohli and Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly which ignited a lot of rumors after the DC vs RCB IPL 2023 match. Now Capitals batting coach Shane Watson has opened up on the incident and feels that there was a certain fire on the ground during that moment. Watson further stated that it can also give rise to a lot of "rumor-mongering" and he wants to remain out of such matters.

Shane Watson on Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly stare-off

“It could be rumor-mongering, but I’m not sure. So, it’s not something I want to get involved in. But there was definitely some fire in Virat’s belly, that’s for sure. From an opposition point of view, that’s the last thing you need as well. Virat, when he’s like that, that’s when he’s at his absolute best. Whatever reason that was, I’m not exactly sure", Shane Watson said on Grade Cricket's YouTube channel.

The controversy between Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly gained headlines when Virat was removed from Team India's ODI captaincy and Ganguly was the BCCI president then. Kohli afterwards gave up the Test and T20I captaincy. Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly after Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals in their last match in Bengaluru by 24 runs didn't greet each other after the match and walked off straight. It is also reported that Virat has also unfollowed the former BCCI president from social media and Ganguly also did the same in return.

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals secure first win

Coming back to the current situation of both the teams in the Indian Premier League, the Delhi Capitals were finally able to achieve their first win of the Indian Premier League 2023 as they defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets in match 28 whereas the Royal Challengers Bangalore also achieved their third win vs Punjab Kings in Mohali in the 27th match

Royal Challengers Bangalore is currently placed at the fifth spot in the IPL 2023 points table whereas Delhi Capitals stands at the last spot. RCB will next face the Rajasthan Royals in their next match whereas Delhi Capitals will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad.