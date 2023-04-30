Shardul Thakur Absence From GT Vs. KKR Game Sparks Uncertainty After Standout Batsman Gurb

On Saturday, the Kolkata Knight Riders ended up on the losing side after Gujarat Titans comfortably got home with 7 wickets in hand. However, there was a huge takeaway for the KKR team as new entrant Rahmanullah Gurbaz became the standout player in the contest. Gurbaz scored 81 off 39 and kept KKR in the quest to achieve a big total.

While Rahmanullah Gurbaz became a huge talking point from the match, another subject that got raised was the promotion of Shardul Thakur in the batting order. Thakur came in at 3 for KKR, but the experiment did not flourish as he went back without troubling the scorers. While he got a push in the batting order, Thakur wasn't handed any role to play in the bowling hours. Shardul did not bowl a single over in the match.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz's statement on Shardul Thakur

“I cannot answer or say anything on this. The coach and team management know better than me. It might be a special plan they discussed before the game,” Rahmanullah Gurbaz said in the post-match press conference. “Maybe Shardul likes to play up the order. It was the management’s call,” he added. The standout batsman also denied any injury concern over Thakur. "No, if you are not fit enough, then you will not play. It might be that the team doesn’t need him to bowl. The captain knows it better,” he said.

GT vs KKR IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata by 7 wickets

In the Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders encounter, the Riders came in to bat first. KKR got off to a rocky start, but the exceptional anchor's knock from Rahmanullah Gurbaz caught everyone's attention. Andre Russell then made an explosive conclusion, advancing the team to a score of 179. Gurbaz's blistering 81 off 39 balls was the standout segment from KKR's innings.

Chasing 180, Gujarat got off to an ideal start. The impact substitute Shubman Gill propelled that the side maintains the run rate of 10. Titans, however, were in a spot of bother after Hardik Pandya and Gill fell within 5 deliveries. At the score of 93, Vijay Shankar and David Miller got together and steered the team to a comfortable 7-wicket win. Having scored 63 against KKR in the earlier clash, Shankar picked up from where he left off and registered an unbeaten 51 off 24 in the reverse fixture. Josh Little was adjudged the player of the match for his exceptional spell of 4 overs, 25 runs, and 2 wickets.