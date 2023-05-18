PBKS Vs DC: 'Flying' Shikhar Dhawan Takes Sensational Catch To Dismiss David Warner- WATCH

There is an adage that says, "Catches win matches". The saying generally turns out to be true in the game of cricket, but on Wednesday the opposite happened. The team that dropped more catches won the match against the side who were brilliant in the field, barring the minor hiccups. Shikhar Dhawan, who is considered as a safe fielder, showcased his brilliance on the field in the PBKS vs DC match yesterday.

Delhi Capitals' openers were at their blazing best on Wednesday. While David Warner has had a decent season with the bat, Prithvi Shaw ended his abysmal run and combined with Warner to build the highest first-wicket partnership for DC in IPL 2023. The partnership sailed till the 94-mark and could have continued had Shikhar Dhawan not intervened.

Shikhar Dhawan covers the ground and takes stunning diving catch to dismiss Warner

It was the 11th over of the game and David Warner was close to his fifty. At 4 runs short, Warner tried to dispatch a slow-length ball of Sam Curran out of the ground, the ball did take the ariel route but it was seemingly destined to fall safely inside the inner circle however, a diving Shikhar Dhawan changed the bottom line of the delivery. Dhawan covered the ground quickly and dived to perfection to end the innings of Warner.

It was a breakthrough that PBKS needed at that point but in the context of the game, the catch could not prove to be the turning point. Delhi Capitals were unstoppable on the night and put on a massive 213 runs on the board. PBKS however were on course to chase the target but in the end, lost the match by 15 runs. With the loss, PBKS is officially out of the playoffs race. They will play Rajasthan Royals in the last match of their campaign. As for Delhi Capitals, they have ended the road of Punjab Kings and have the chance to put curtains on the campaign of CSK as well. DC vs CSK will take place tomorrow.