'He Was The First Person Who...': Shubman Gill Narrates Unheard Hardik Pandya Tale

Gujarat Titans batsman Shubman Gill yet again showcased his brilliance with the bat against Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2023 as GT defeated MI by 62 runs to reach the second consecutive final of the cash-rich league. Gill scored 129 runs off 60 balls which included seven fours and ten sixes and helped his team register a score of 233/3. Gill was having a conversation with team captain Hardik Pandya and the video for the same was uploaded on the IPL official Twitter handle.

'Hardik Pandya gave me the confidence': Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill said that in the last season, Hardik Pandya had come to him and asked him to play the way he wants. Shubman also credited Hardik for the confidence he gave him to play the way Gill wants. "Last year before starting the IPL, he was the first person that came to me and told me to play how you want to play and I feel before getting a chance to play for GT, I felt I was trying to play as someone I wasn't and he gave me the confidence to be able to play how I want to play", the right-handed Titans opener said.

READ: 'Best picture': Tendulkar's intense chat with Gill after his 129 vs MI breaks the internet

Shubman Gill also added that it was one mental switch and that was the hundred vs Sunrisers Hyderabad which gave him confidence and he continued it in the next three matches. "In the first half of the IPL, I was getting starts and I was not able to convert them so I knew it was all about getting that one 100 and knew when I get that one 100 and it's all about the mental switch and then you start thinking differently, you start playing differently and I think that's what worked for me", Gill said.

Shubman Gill currently has 851 runs from 16 IPL 2023 matches and he also became the fourth player to hit 800 or more runs in a single season of the cash-rich league. Before Shubman, Virat Kohli, David Warner, and Jos Buttler were the other batsmen to achieve the milestone in the tournament.

Shubman Gill also has the chance to break Virat Kohli's record (973 runs) of scoring the most runs in a single IPL season as he will take on Chennai Super Kings in the final on May 28, 2023.