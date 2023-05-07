Shubman Gill Lauds Teammate For Incredible Skills After Gujarat Titans' 56-run Win

Following Gujarat Titans’ monumental victory over Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2023 match on May 7, Shubman Gill praised his colleague and opening partner Wriddhiman Saha for his impressive performance. Batting first, Saha and Gill established a partnership of 142 runs for the opening wicket in just 12.1 overs.

Saha played a pivotal role, scoring 81 runs off 43 balls with a strike rate of 188.37, which included 10 fours and four sixes, before being dismissed by Avesh Khan.

In the post-match presentation ceremony, Gill acknowledged Saha's contribution, stating, "Saha is fantastic to bat with and have a bond. He's played from the first season, the way he maintains fitness and offers company is phenomenal."

Thanks to Saha and Gill’s contributions, Gujarat Titans scored an impressive 227 while losing out on two wickets. Gill also commended Mohit Sharma, who claimed four wickets, for helping GT restrict the Super Giants to 171 for seven. GT won the match by 56 runs to reinforce their position at the top of the IPL points table.

Gill himself looked in marvelous form as he smashed an unbeaten 94 off 51 deliveries, including 2 sixes and 7 boundaries with a strike rate of 184.31. This was Gill’s fourth half-century in 11 innings this season. He is currently the third-highest run-scorer of IPL 2023 with 469 runs at an average of 46.90 and a strike rate of 143.42.

LSG's losing streak continues

Chasing 228, LSG stroked their way to a strong 102 for one at the halfway mark, but the wheels came off eventually, with GT tying down their batters with tight overs.

Despite Quinton de Kock’s brilliant 70 in his first game this season and Kyle Mayers’ brisk 48 at the top, LSG middle-order crumbled against a mountainous chase to concede the contest, finishing at 171 for seven in 20 overs.

Lucknow Super Giants knocked off 50 runs from the target in only four overs with both Mayers and de Kock finding momentum. While Mayers began with three consecutive fours off Hardik Pandya in the second over, the third from Mohammed Shami yielded 19 runs with de Kock hitting a couple of fours and Mayers getting a six and a four.

Mayers was also severe on Rashid Khan in the fifth, hitting him for a six and a four to collect 14 runs as LSG reached 72 for no loss after the power play. However, a brilliant catch from Rashid in the ninth over broke LSG’s opening stand at 88.

But de Kock continued to flourish, flicking Hardik powerfully over mid-wicket for a six to take LSG to 102 for one halfway through. The horror run this IPL, meanwhile, continued for Deepak Hooda (11) who picked into double digits for only the third time in 10 innings, but hit a full toss off Shami straight to deep mid-wicket.

LSG failed to hit even a single four in overs 11-14 as Gujarat seized control. Marcus Stoinis (4) succumbed with Mohit getting him caught at short third man in the 15th over. LSG slipped further when Rashid cleaned up de Kock for a fine 70, coming off 41 balls with three sixes and seven fours, while Nicolas Pooran (3) fell to Noor Ahmad.

With inputs from PTI