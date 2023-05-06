'He Is Absolutely Clueless': Simon Doull Lambasts Rohit Sharma After Defeat Against CSK

In recent times, there has been a lot of discussion and debate around Rohit Sharma's captaincy in cricket. While some believe that he is one of the best captains in the world, others are not so convinced. The latest criticism has come from former New Zealand cricketer turned commentator, Simon Doull, who questioned the hype around Sharma's captaincy, saying that he looked clueless in the last year's IPL and T20 World Cup, and the same thing is happening this year.

Doull's comments came after Mumbai Indians lost to Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets in an IPL 2023 match on Saturday. Mumbai Indians have won the IPL title a record five times, and Sharma has been the captain of the team for all of those wins. He is also the captain of the Indian cricket team in all three formats and has previously led the team to victories in the Asia Cup and the Nidahas Trophy in the absence of the then-skipper Virat Kohli.

However, Doull feels that Sharma's success as a captain is more to do with the fact that he has had the best team at his disposal. "I don't understand the hype around Rohit Sharma's captaincy. He is a good captain but he got the best team. He looked absolutely clueless in last year's IPL and T20 World Cup and the same thing is happening this year," Doull said on Jio cinemas.

Rohit Sharma's captaincy in IPL

Sharma's captaincy has been praised for his calm demeanor, his ability to handle pressure situations, and his tactical acumen. He has also been credited with giving opportunities to young players and helping them develop their skills. Sharma's captaincy has also been successful in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he has led Mumbai Indians to five titles, the most by any team in the tournament.

However, it is also true that Rohit Sharma has had his share of struggles as a captain, especially in the last year's IPL and T20 World Cup. Mumbai Indians failed to make it to the playoffs in the last edition of the IPL, and Sharma's captaincy was criticized for his decision-making and team selection. India's performance in the T20 World Cup was also below par, and Sharma's leadership was questioned.

