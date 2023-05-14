Siraj Makes Startling Revelation About His Test Debut, 'Thought I Was Kohli's Replacement'

Mohammed Siraj has established himself as India’s top pacer in all formats of the game over the past few years. He made his Test debut in a difficult situation, as India suffered a humiliating defeat to Australia in the first Test of the series in Adelaide. The team was bowled out for just 36 runs in the second innings, leading to a nine-wicket loss.

In addition, Virat Kohli, the captain of the team, left the squad after the opening Test for personal reasons, with Ajinkya Rahane taking over the captaincy for the rest of the series.

In the first Test, Mohammed Shami suffered an injury, providing Siraj an opportunity to be in the playing XI for the second game in Melbourne. After Australia decided to bat first, Siraj had to wait a long time to get the ball as Rahane relied on experienced campaigners Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav among the pacers, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja also taking turns to bowl.

Also Read: 'This Is Too Much From Siraj': Mohammed Siraj's Behaviour After LSG Vs RCB Game Called Out

Siraj reveals an interesting anecdote from his Test debut

In an interview with Gaurav Kapur for his YouTube show ‘Breakfast with Champions,’ the 29-year-old pacer jokingly revealed that he believed he was brought in as a replacement for Virat Kohli when he did not receive the ball at all in the first session of the match. Mohammed Sirajsaid that Ajinkya Rahane, who was captaining in the absence of Kohli, gave the ball to Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav at the start of Australia’s innings and then brought in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Also Read: 'Lucknow Mein Aaye Hai': Siraj's Post After Kohli-Gambhir Fight Takes Internet By Storm

"First session toh main bowling kia nahi. Idhar se pehle Jassi Bhai aur Umesh Bhai ne daale first Ash Bhai aur Jaddu Bhai aa gaye. Toh maine socha kya main Virat bhai ka replacement hoon [I didn't bowl a single over in the first session. Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav started the proceedings then Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja got their chances. Then I started thinking about whether I am a replacement for Virat Kohli],” Siraj said.

"Break mai Ajju Bhai ne bola ‘Miyan' ek end se tujhe hi daalna hai ab [During the break, Ajinkya Rahane came to me and said you only have to bowl from one end from now onwards]," he added.

Image: BCCI