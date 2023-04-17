'We Can't Get Worse Than This': Ganguly Breaks Silence On Delhi Capitals Woeful IPL Form

Delhi Capitals have had an awful start to their Indian Premier League campaign having lost all their five matches so far. The idea to hand David Warner, the captaincy role hasn't worked out so far as the absence of Rishabh Pant has been severely felt as it seems. If Delhi fail to lodge a win against Kolkata Knight Riders, they will be out of the playoff contention but mathematically they still stand a chance.

Sourav Ganguly took up the charge as Delhi's head of cricket operations and the responsibility also lies with him to drive DC's growth in the field of IPL. The former KKR skipper delivered an inspirational speech to the squad after their loss to RCB in IPL. Sourav insisted that his team can still win the rest of the nine games.

ALSO READ | CSK vs RCB IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

DC vs RCB: Sourav Ganguly addresses the Delhi Capitals squad after defeat

"We need to push this aside, back the captain, back each other, and we'll come back fresh next game. We can't get worse than this, we can only get better. 9 games to go and we can win 9 out of 9. Doesn't matter if we qualify or don't qualify, doesn't matter so much at this stage. But let's look inside, play for ourselves, play for our pride and see if we can get there. We are a much better side than what is happening on the field at the moment."

Back each other, play hard and believe in the process 🙌



📽| Our Head Coach Ricky Ponting and Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly had some inspirational words for the boys after #RCBvDC 💪#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2023 @RickyPonting @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/GV0ZNyFXOP — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 16, 2023

ALSO READ | 'Kuldeep, where are you? You actually said sorry to me, don't you ever': Ricky Ponting

He also puts his trust in Warner who seemingly has a tough time dealing with the on-field difficulties.

“It just takes one game to turn aroud and we’ll do that. Let’s stick to David (Warner), he’s the captain, and he’s is the most important man in the team.”

Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 squad

Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Ishan Porel