Ajinkya Rahane took the IPL 2023 by storm by playing some of the blistering innings at the top for the Chennai Super Kings. Courtesy of the blitz he showcased in the Yellow jersey the the player returned into the mix for the Indian Team and also made his way to the WTC final squad. However, as per Sreesanth selectors should also consider him for the ODI squad.

The IPL 2023 action is in full swing as all the 10 franchises are grinding it hard for a place in the playoffs. One of the teams, who is the favorite to take the spot is the 4-time winner of the competition, Chennai Super Kings. This season youngsters like Matheesha Pathirana, and Shivam Dube have stepped for the MS Dhoni led side team, whereas an old guard has also made a thumping comeback. India's former Vice-Captain Ajinkya Rahane announced himself to the cricket world once again with a refined version. Rahane exhibited his clean-hitting skills and raised the eyebrows of fans and experts. Instantly after making an impact for CSK, Rahane was named in the squad that will travel to The Oval for the World Test Championship Final. As Rahane 2.0 unleashed, all of a sudden fans and experts have begun to see him as suitable for the limited overs as well.

Sreesanth wants Ajinkya Rahane back in team India's ODI lineup

Impressed with his batting, Sreesanth has expressed his say on Ajinkya Rahane. Sreesanth, who is currently associated with Star Sports as a broadcaster feels that Rahane could the player for the ODI squad as well. Here's what he said.

“I would love to see him in the [ODI] squad. The way he is performing, especially with the World Cup happening in India. That will be one of the boldest moves the selectors can make."

Sreesanth added, “I am very confident he will do well in the World Test Championship final. But he shouldn’t look at by that performance. He should be given the opportunity. Let’s see if there are other tournaments, if he is given the white-ball cricket back to him, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him going at No. 4 and winning matches for the country.”