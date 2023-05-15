SRH Exact Qualification Scenario: How Can Sunrisers Hyderabad Reach Top-four In IPL Table?

The Indian Premier League 2023 fans will be seeing the clash of the table toppers and Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans and ninth-placed Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 62 of the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. SRH are almost out of the tournament but they still have an outside chance to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad till now have had a disappointing campaign in the Indian Premier League 2023 so far and the team has not been able to gain winning momentum so far in the tournament. The men in orange had pretty big names like Harry Brook, Aiden Markram, Adil Rashid, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the team but still, the side was not able to make it to the playoffs round. Ahead of the GT vs SRH IPL 2023 a look at how the Sunrisers can still qualify for the IPL playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification Scenario

The Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently placed in the ninth spot in the IPL 2023 points table and are at eight points from 11 matches. The team now can only go up to 14 points which at many times are not enough to qualify for the playoffs round but still SRH have an outside chance to make it to the last four stage. Sunrisers Hyderabad will now need to win their next three matches against Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, and Royal Challengers Bangalore The team can now only go to 124points they would also have to keep an eye on the matches of RCB, RR, LSG, PBKS, and MI.

Challenges that Sunrisers Hyderabad must address ahead of the GT vs SRH IPL 2023 match