SRH Exact Qualification Scenario: How Can Sunrisers Hyderabad Reach Top-four In IPL Table?

Image: BCCI/IPL
The Indian Premier League 2023 fans will be seeing the clash of the table toppers and Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans and ninth-placed Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 62 of the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. SRH are almost out of the tournament but they still have an outside chance to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament.
Sunrisers Hyderabad till now have had a disappointing campaign in the Indian Premier League 2023 so far and the team has not been able to gain winning momentum so far in the tournament. The men in orange had pretty big names like Harry Brook, Aiden Markram, Adil Rashid, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the team but still, the side was not able to make it to the playoffs round. Ahead of the GT vs SRH IPL 2023 a look at how the Sunrisers can still qualify for the IPL playoffs.
