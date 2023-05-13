Sunrisers Hyderabad put up a valiant batting effort as they amassed a whopping 182 runs on the board. Heinrich Klaasen and Abdul Samad set up the tone for the home side with some heavy batting as SRH would seek ano

In the 16th over the match completely turned to Lucknow Super Giants' favour as both Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis got indulged in some six-hitting competitions as Abhishek Sharma came to bowl.

Stoinis started the proceedings with two massive straight sixes but he soon departed to the dugout as Samad dismissed him with a regulation catch at the long-off.

SRH vs LSG: Abhishek Sharma hit for 5 sixes in one over

Pooran came at the crease and took very little time as he slog sweeped Abhishek to register his first maximum of the IPL 2023 match. The West Indian continued the mayhem as he struck a hattrick of sixes as LSG batsmen took 31 runs of this over which could turn out to be the game-changing event for them.

Pooran and stoinis toying with abhishek sharma.

5 sixes in an over. Watta sight!! #SRHvsLSG #SRHvLSG pic.twitter.com/9O8VEAm2FT — Gajal (@KLaasyGajal) May 13, 2023

This is how SRH spinner Abhishek Sharma's over looked like: 6, WD, 6, W, 6, 6, 6