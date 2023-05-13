The unruly behaviour of Sunrisers Hyderabad supporters halted proceedings of their IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants after on-field umpires Akshay Totre, J Madangopal and TV umpire Yeshwant Barde earned the fans' wrath for poor a 'no-ball' DRS call in the penultimate over here on Saturday.

Avesh Khan bowled what looked like beamer to Abdul Samad and Totre didn't adjudge it a no-ball. SRH called for a DRS but to their horror, Barde also ruled it in favour of the bowling team.

An angry Klaasen spoke to on-field umpires and suddenly one saw LSG head coach Andy Flower and mentor Gautam Gambhir along with others in dug-out, standing inside the boundary rope, pointing at the stands which is exactly behind their team area.

It seemed as if someone from the crowd had thrown something and there were collective chants of "Kohli Kohli" in their bid to rile Gambhir up in reference to his bust-up with former India captain Virat Kohli earlier this month.

Once the match started, Klaasen was immediately holed out at long-on, having lost his concentration due to the unwanted stoppage.

He didn't hold back his anger while speaking to broadcasters during the mid-innings snap interview.

"Disappointed with the crowd to be honest, that's not what you want. That also broke the momentum, not great umpiring either," Klaasen said.

Klaasen who top-scored with 47, also felt nature of track changed quickly.

"The wicket changed quickly in the middle. There was some spin and decent amount of bounce, there were a few rippers (by Krunal - Markram and Phillips' wicket.) That broke the momentum.

"It was difficult to play the harder length balls. Need to bowl length and slower ones into the wicket, can't be too full. It's not a bad wicket, but it's a bit slow. Can use the natural variations. I reckon if the spinners can bowl quickly into the wicket, the natural variations can take over," he added.