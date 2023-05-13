The Lucknow Super Giants are playing against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 58 of the Indian Premier League 2023 and the match stands very important for both the teams eyeing the IPL 2023 playoffs scenario. Sunrisers skipper Aiden Markram won the toss in the SRH vs LSG in Hyderabad and opted to bat first on a good batting pitch.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad openers started off well in the match and have already made 95 runs while losing three wickets at the halfway mark. The SRH skipper Aiden Markram was batting well at the crease and had already made 28 runs in just 19 balls with two fours and one six. At the start of the 12th over, LSG skipper Krunal Pandya came in for bowling. On the first ball, the Sunrisers captain looked to play him by stepping down but got battered by a beauty and got stumped.

READ: SRH vs LSG IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

The wickets did not end there, as Krunal Pandya struck again by disrupting Glenn Phillips’ innings on the first ball. Pandya also dismissed him in the same fashion, just like Aiden Markram got out.

READ: DC vs PBKS Today IPL Match Live Score

Krunal Pandya dismisses Markram-Phillips in the same fashion

SRH vs LSG IPL 2023: Playing XI's

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya(c), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Avesh Khan