In the ever-continuous IPL 2023 action, today Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Lucknow Super Giants in match 58. The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST and will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Ahead of the match know the head-to-head record and the ultimate prediction regarding who will win the IPL match.

The IPL 2023 is at its business end and now no team can afford to lose points. However, due to the simple nature of the game, only one team could win on the day. So, who is it going to be today? Will it be SRH, who are still alive in the tournament but just, or will it be Lucknow Super Giants who will win and solidify their contendership for the top 4? With so much to look forward to, let's first get hold of the prerequisites to the SRH vs LSG game.

Also visit: SRH Vs LSG IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates

SRH vs LSG IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya(c), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Avesh Khan

SRH vs LSG IPL 2023 match: Impact Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Vivrant, Sanvir, Dagar, Reddy, Jansen

Lucknow Super Giants: D Hooda, A Badoni, Swapnil, D Sams, Guleria

SRH vs LSG IPL 2023 match: Toss update

SRH win the toss and elected to bat first.

IPL, SRH vs LSG: SRH Qualification Scenario

Sunrisers Hyderabad are left with four matches in the league stage. They are currently at 8 points, and upon winning all four they will go to 16 points, which is a qualifying zone. Thus, to keep their chances alive SRH would have to win all four of their remaining matches.

IPL, SRH vs LSG: LSG Qualification Scenario

Lucknow Super Giants are at the edge of the top 4 right now. They are at 11 points, which means they also could not afford to lose any points. Upon winning the remaining 3 matches they will reach 17 points which is a qualifying alley. So, to qualify they have to seek positive outputs in the remaining matches.

SRH vs LSG today match prediction: Who will win today IPL match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad would be buoyed by their incredible chase against Rajasthan Royals and could carry the momentum forward today. LSG on the other other hand is still facing a setback in the form of KL Rahul's injury. Thus, SRH could pull off a victory over LSG today.

SRH vs LSG: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Kyle Mayers, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni,

All-rounders: Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

SRH vs LSG IPL Pitch report

In the previous five games played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad this season, the average first innings score has been 171 runs. The pitch is expected to assist the batters significantly in this upcoming game. Out of the five matches, the team batting first has emerged victorious in four, indicating an advantage for setting a target. Hence, the team winning the toss will likely choose to bat first.

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2023 match: What is the head-to-head record?

The SRH vs LSG is a contest that has taken place only twice before. Both times it was LSG who came out as the better side. Therefore, LSG is 2-0 in the head-to-head battle.