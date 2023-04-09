SRH vs PBKS: Dream 11 Prediction, Playing XI, head to head record for IPL 2023 match 14

In match 14 of the IPL 2023, SRH will take on PBKS. The fixture will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Both teams had a contrasting start to this season. Punjab Kings had won both their matches, whereas Sunrisrs Hyderabad have lost both their encounters.

For PBKS, captain Shikhar Dhawan has been firing on all cylinders and big-money signing Sam Curran has also been instrumental in the team's positive outcomes. Today the side will be up against SRH, who are in troubled waters as their batting has miserably failed in culminated matches against LSG and RR. Thus, one team, who have the momentum behind their back, will enter the field to secure the third successive win, whereas the other team would take the field to end the losing string. Which team will prevail with their objective, we'll find out with the match being scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST today.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings: SRH vs PBKS probable teams and Playing XI

SRH predicted XI: Anmolpreet Singh (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

PBKS predicted XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2023 match: Probable Impact Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Marco Jansen, Mayank Dagar, Kartik Tyagi.

Punjab Kings: Rishi Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Harpreet Bhatia, Mohit Rathee, Atharva Taide.

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match: Head to Head

SRH and PBKS have come across on 19 occasions. 13 of those 19 times have been memorable for SRH. With 13 wins SRH are ahead in the head-to-head race by quite some distance. PBKS on the other hand have won 6 matches against Hyderabad. Now, it remains to be seen which statistic increases today.

IPL 2023, SRH vs PBKS Dream 11 prediction