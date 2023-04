SRH Vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match: Confirmed Playing XI, Impact Players, Last-minute Dream11 Tips

Punjab Kings clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match no. 14 of Indian Premier League 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The match is expected to be an exciting affair as both teams have had contrasting campaigns so far in the season. Both led by new captains, PBKS have started their season with two straight wins, while SRH are yet to register a triumph this year.

Punjab Kings started off a thumping 7-run win (DLS method) over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), before defeating Rajasthan Royals by a thrilling margin of five runs. On the other hand, playing without their skipper, SRH started their IPL 2023 campaign with a humiliating 72-run loss against RR. With Aiden Markram joining the squad ahead of their second game, SRH were expected to recover.

However, Sunrisers Hyderabad yet against displayed a dismal batting performance against LSG to lose the low-scoring match by five wickets with four over remaining in the game. Having said that, both teams will now look to return victorious from Hyderabad. Here’s a look at the confirmed playing XI, Impact Player lists, and last-minute Dream11 tips.

SRH vs PBKS Playing XI: Toss Update

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to field

SRH vs PBKS Playing XI: Confirmed playing XIs for IPL 2023 match no. 14

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

b(Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

SRH vs PBKS Impact Player list: Impact Player options for IPL 2023 match no. 14

Punjab Kings - H saingh, A Taida, S Raza, R Dhawan, K rabada

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Glenn Phillips, U Yadav, Abdul Samad, A Hosein, M Dagar

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Predictions: Last-minute fantasy tips

Wicket-Keeper: Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan

All-Rounders: Aiden Markram and Rishi Dhawan

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nathan Ellis, T Natarajan and Umran Malik

Captain: Aiden Markram

Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023: Full squads for match no. 14

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Squad: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Karthik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh

Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh