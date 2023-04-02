SRH Vs RR IPL 2023 Match: Confirmed Playing XI, Impact Players, Last-minute Dream11 Tips

Day 3 of the IPL 2023 is reserved for another doubleheader. In the afternoon, SRH and RR will start their campaign. The match will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The match is scheduled for a 3:30 PM IST start.

With the departure of Kane Williamson from the captaincy position and from the side, Sunrisers Hyderabad have appointed a new captain in the form of Aiden Markram. Though, he will not be present today as he is currently on International duty. In his absence Bhuvneshwar Kumar will likely lead the SRH team. As for, RR, Sanju Samson is the full-time captain and he will be present at the toss. Thus, with all to look forward to let's see how SRH vs RR would pan out.

SRH vs RR IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Adil Rashid, Glenn Phillips, Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran malik, T Natrajan, BHuvneshwar Kumar (c)

Rajasthan Royals playing XI: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devduutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Asif

SRH vs RR IPL 2023 match: Toss update

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and they have elected to field first

SRH vs RR IPL 2023 match: Impact players

Sunrisers Hyderabad: U Yadav, Abdul Samad, V Sharma, Mayank Markande, M Dagar

Rajasthan Royals: D Jurel, D Ferreira, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini

IPL 2023, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: SRH vs RR Head-to-head

In the entirety of the Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals have squared off on 16 occasions. Both teams have 8 victories apiece over each other. Thus, with the pendulum hanging in balance, today's match would most likely push it in one side's favor and thus 8 victories of one side is set to become 9. What do you think, who will secure victory today?

IPL 2023, SRH Vs RR: Dream11 fantasy team

Wicket-keeper: Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Harry Brook, Glen Phillips

All-rounders: Riyan Parag, Obed McCoy, Abdul Samad

Bowlers: Trent Boult, R Ashwin, Umran Malik, T Natarajan