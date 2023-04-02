SRH Vs RR: Meet Fazalhaq Farooqi, Afghanistan's Youngster, Playing For Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH vs RR: IPL 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on IPL 2008 winners and last year's finalist Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Bhuvneshwar Kumar-led SRH will be looking forward to starting their IPL 2023 campaign with a win.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are also known for providing and giving chances to Afghanistan players like Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi. Afghanistan players are full of talent and are progressing in international cricket every year. Just like Nabi and Rashid SRH has given a chance to another Afghani player and young fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi in their first IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals. Farooqi had shown a lot of promise in the Asia Cup 2022 and also bowled well for his team in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Who is Fazalhaq Farooqi?

Fazalhaq Farooqi was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2022 mega auction at a base price of INR 50.00 lakhs after seeing the promise he showed in the Asia Cup 2022 and the T20 World 2022. Farooqi however made his debut for Afghanistan against Zimbabwe but he is most remembered for the performance he gave in Afghanistan's opening match against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2022.

Fazalhaq Farooqi picked up three wickets and dismissed Charith Asalanka and Kusal Mendis in one over in the Asia Cup last year and ended the match with figures of 3/11. The Afghan player was also given the Player of the Match award.

SRH have Bhuvneshwar Kumar as an experienced bowler and under his guidance, Farooqi will get a lot of chance to nurture himself and to be one of the match-winning bowlers for Sunrisers Hyderabad like Rashid Khan.

The finalists of IPL 2022, rajasthan Royals too have a pretty balanced squad consisting of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Jason Holder. Buttler and Chahal both were the winners of the orange and purple cap in the IPL 2022 and will be looking forward to repeating their previous season's performance. Sunrisers Hyderabad on the other end will also be looking to repeat their IPL 2022 heroics and would like to win the title once again.